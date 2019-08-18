Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce earnings per share of $4.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.73. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $4.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $17.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.41 to $17.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.16 to $20.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $719,509.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,301 shares of company stock worth $479,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,582,000 after purchasing an additional 862,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after purchasing an additional 509,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,274,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $6.21 on Friday, hitting $381.64. The company had a trading volume of 490,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.04. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.