Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Post $4.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.04. Humana reported earnings per share of $4.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $17.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $17.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $18.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $331.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Humana by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.94 on Friday, hitting $297.00. 605,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,642. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Humana has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

