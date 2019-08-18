Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will report sales of $79.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.35 million. Emerald Expositions Events reported sales of $103.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year sales of $365.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.05 million to $366.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $365.84 million, with estimates ranging from $363.99 million to $367.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.16 to $14.16 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 367,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 119,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Emerald Expositions Events has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

