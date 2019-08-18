Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will post ($1.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the lowest is ($1.10). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

AIMT traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 718,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,725. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.07.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

