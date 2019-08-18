Zacks: Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.24. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,214.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $97,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,952.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 206.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI traded up $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $131.56. 101,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $142.55.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

