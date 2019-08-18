Zacks: Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $5.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $25.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.39 billion to $25.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.72 billion to $27.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,670,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,007,455,000 after acquiring an additional 378,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,404,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.15. 992,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,729. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.98 and a 200 day moving average of $272.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

