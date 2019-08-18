Zacks: Analysts Expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. Tech Data posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $12.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tech Data.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Tech Data stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. 305,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $209,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,237.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $819,858. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tech Data by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Tech Data by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tech Data by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tech Data by 8.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tech Data by 84.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tech Data (TECD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.