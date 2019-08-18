Zacks: Analysts Expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.87.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.54. 1,252,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. Appian has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $162,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,270.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,829 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,098. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Appian by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Appian by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

