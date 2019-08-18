Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to report sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. Zymeworks posted sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $24.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $32.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.63 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $36.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 102.78%.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Zymeworks from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,173,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at $1,763,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.39. 373,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $979.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

