Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. American Water Works posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $4,090,814. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Water Works by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,360,000. Mirova increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2,355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 428,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,693 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Water Works by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,964,000 after purchasing an additional 259,864 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,989. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

