Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,398,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,027 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,330,000 after acquiring an additional 849,842 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,406,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 6,241,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,547 shares of company stock valued at $42,411,331 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

