Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 137,932 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1,009.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,040 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $1,425,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,164. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

