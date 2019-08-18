Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $635,000 Investment in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned about 0.14% of AudioCodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 167,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 89,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.54. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.86%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.