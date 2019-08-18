Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $3.08 Million in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Invesco Mortgage Capital comprises 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.15% of Invesco Mortgage Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

IVR traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,496. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

