Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 380,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 113,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.26.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $44.93. 2,081,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,487. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

