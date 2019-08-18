Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned about 0.06% of Redwood Trust worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,384,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,679,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,296,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of RWT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 968,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,824. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

