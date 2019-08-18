Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 968 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

NASDAQ WING traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.69. 266,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,639. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.84. Wingstop Inc has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $101.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $445,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $116,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,846 shares of company stock worth $1,060,821 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.