XRP (XRP) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, XRP has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CEX.IO, LakeBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid. XRP has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion and $1.22 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00269102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.01324454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000441 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019906 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,376,954 coins and its circulating supply is 42,890,708,341 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, B2BX, DragonEX, Bitbns, DigiFinex, BitFlip, Tripe Dice Exchange, BitMarket, FCoin, Coinhub, BCEX, Coinrail, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Poloniex, Kraken, Bitso, MBAex, Altcoin Trader, Bitbank, LakeBTC, Exrates, Coinone, Stellarport, Cryptomate, RippleFox, Cryptohub, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Indodax, Binance, BX Thailand, Instant Bitex, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Coindeal, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, Bitinka, Kuna, Bitlish, Bits Blockchain, Zebpay, Bitsane, Independent Reserve, Coinsquare, Gatehub, Exmo, ZB.COM, Covesting, BTC Markets, Koineks, Bitfinex, ABCC, Korbit, CEX.IO, GOPAX, Bitstamp, Koinex, WazirX, Bithumb, C2CX, Ripple China, Ovis, Upbit, Bittrex, BtcTurk, BitBay, CoinBene, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, CoinEgg, Vebitcoin, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.