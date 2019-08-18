X-CASH Price Down 6.8% This Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $6,323.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00313364 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 42,540,078,513 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

