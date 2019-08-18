Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,179.21. 1,245,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,052. The company has a market capitalization of $810.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,158.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

