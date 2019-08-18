Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Workday worth $101,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workday by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 1.7% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $328,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 756,292 shares of company stock valued at $154,605,671. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.70 and a beta of 1.54. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

