Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $178.23. 8,179,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $349.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

