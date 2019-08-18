Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 88,700 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,126,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Centurylink by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 292,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62,806 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 549,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 216,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTL traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,132,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,240,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,849,209.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,172 shares in the company, valued at $979,788.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock worth $941,550. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

