Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 325.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 61.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Evergy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 274,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.45. 2,455,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

