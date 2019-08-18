Westpac Banking Corp Has $39.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $46.50. 22,701,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,219,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

