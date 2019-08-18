Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

FRC stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.06. 2,614,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

