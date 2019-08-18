Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $587,466.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,539.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 3,808,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,175. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

