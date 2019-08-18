Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 5,259,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $96.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

