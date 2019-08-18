Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,007 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $629,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,200 shares of company stock worth $742,192 over the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.39 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.49.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

