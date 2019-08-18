Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 143 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Insperity by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 224,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. 473,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $1,140,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,618 shares of company stock worth $3,761,920 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.