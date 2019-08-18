Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn purchased 4,878 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,681.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Stavropoulos purchased 5,118 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $417,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. 1,259,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

