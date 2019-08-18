Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mesabi Trust worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 53.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 16.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 95.83%. The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

