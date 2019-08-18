Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,144 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.85. 1,227,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,657. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $126.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $15,625,063.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,567 shares of company stock worth $53,420,869. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

