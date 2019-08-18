Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the second quarter worth $136,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 22.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. 103,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

