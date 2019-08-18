Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RiceBran Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Grain Co. increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 6,279,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after buying an additional 666,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:RIBT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. 113,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,339. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.12% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT).

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.