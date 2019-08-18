Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $57.17.

DDS stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $154,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

