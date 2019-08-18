Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.70. 12,654,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,631,084. The company has a market capitalization of $520.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.95, for a total value of $1,364,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,283 shares of company stock worth $160,819,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.