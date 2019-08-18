Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 22.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $53.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Washington Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.41. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,267. The company has a market cap of $810.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 27.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

