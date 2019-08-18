Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €45.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.59 ($54.18).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of G24 stock opened at €52.05 ($60.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.36. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a fifty-two week high of €53.25 ($61.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.