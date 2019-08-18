Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,302,868,000 after purchasing an additional 896,051 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,194,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,901,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,151,858. The company has a market capitalization of $240.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.71. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

