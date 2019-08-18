Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $18.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Craig Hallum cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Wabash National alerts:

WNC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 820,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,953. The stock has a market cap of $762.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $626.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 104.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.