Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Shares Up 8.4%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.98, 1,354,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 886,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $56,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,648. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 742.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

