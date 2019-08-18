Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Down 21.1% This Week

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $66,166.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.56 or 0.01325253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00095972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 5,958,299 coins and its circulating supply is 5,745,092 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.