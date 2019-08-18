Visa (NYSE:V) & QuoteMedia (NYSE:QMCI) Head to Head Analysis

Visa (NYSE:V) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visa and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $20.61 billion 17.16 $10.30 billion $4.61 38.66 QuoteMedia $11.13 million 1.54 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 53.43% 41.04% 16.87% QuoteMedia 6.02% -41.59% 18.20%

Volatility & Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visa and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 1 22 0 2.96 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Visa presently has a consensus price target of $196.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Visa.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. QuoteMedia does not pay a dividend. Visa pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Visa beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

