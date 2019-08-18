Vice Industry Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $907.00 (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the US dollar. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00269095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.01331237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Token Profile

Vice Industry Token was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com . The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vice Industry Token Token Trading

Vice Industry Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, IDAX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

