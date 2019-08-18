Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $49,967.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit and Binance. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,152,316 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, YoBit and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

