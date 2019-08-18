VestChain Reaches Market Cap of $49.82 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and $232,740.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.01328992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00096417 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

