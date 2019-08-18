Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $14.54 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002776 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Poloniex and Bitsane. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $231,476.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,314.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.52 or 0.01878339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.33 or 0.03050858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00736941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00851964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00054085 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00510851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00134134 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 50,847,197 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bitsane, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, SouthXchange, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.