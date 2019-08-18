Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $87.47 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu and Coindeal. Verge has a market cap of $87.47 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00745536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015362 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,887,314,039 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Crex24, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Binance, Graviex, Bitfinex, Huobi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

