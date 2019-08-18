Veil Price Hits $0.11 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 109.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $10,549.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00268763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.01327573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00096233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 31,140,499 coins and its circulating supply is 28,498,669 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

